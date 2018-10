Western & Southern Open Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Monday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: Men, $5.67 million (Masters 1000); Women, $2.87 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Andrey Rublev, 7-5, 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta (13), Spain, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Lucas Pouille (16), France, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Advertisement

Bradley Klahn, United States, def. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-5.

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-1, 6-2.

Benoit Paire, France, def. David Ferrer, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. John Isner (9), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic (10), Serbia, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Women First Round

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-0, 6-2.

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-0.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Carla Suárez Navarro, Spain, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

Madison Keys (13), United States, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (5).

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Julia Goerges (10), Germany, 6-4, 3-2 retired.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Serena Williams, United States, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles Men First Round

Ben McLachlan, Japan, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, and Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-8.

Ryan Harrison and Nicholas Monroe, United States, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, and Daniel Nestor, Canada, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 10-8.

Women First Round

Han Xinyun, China, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Abigail Spears, United States, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Jennifer Brady and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Raluca Olaru, Romania, and Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Vania King, United States, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-3.

MORE

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.