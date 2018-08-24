White Sox 6, Tigers 3

Chicago Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 1 1 0 Moncada 2b 3 1 1 2 J.Iglss ss 5 0 1 0 A.Grcia rf 4 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 5 0 2 2 Palka lf 4 0 2 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0 LaMarre pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Adduci 1b 2 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 2 Ro.Rdrg ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Dlmnico 1b 4 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 Dvidson dh 4 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 4 0 1 0 Narvaez c 4 1 2 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Engel cf 4 1 1 0 V.Reyes cf 4 2 1 0 Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 36 3 8 2

Chicago 000 000 060—6 Detroit 101 000 100—3

E_Moncada (18), Delmonico (5). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Detroit 9. 2B_Moncada (22), Palka 2 (14), Ti.Anderson (21), V.Reyes (3). SB_V.Reyes (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Lopez 5 2-3 4 2 2 3 7 Gomez 1 2 1 0 0 3 Vieira W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Fry H,13 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Minaya 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Detroit Fulmer 4 2-3 2 0 0 1 4 Alcantara 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Stumpf H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jimenez L,4-3 H,19 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 Greene BS,4 0 3 2 2 0 0 Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2

S.Greene pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:28. A_23,191 (41,297).

