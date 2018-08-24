White Sox 6, Tigers 3

|Chicago
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Iglss ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cstllns rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Palka lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|V.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LaMarre pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Adduci 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Ro.Rdrg ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dvidson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mahtook lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|V.Reyes cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|060—6
|Detroit
|101
|000
|100—3
E_Moncada (18), Delmonico (5). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Detroit 9. 2B_Moncada (22), Palka 2 (14), Ti.Anderson (21), V.Reyes (3). SB_V.Reyes (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lopez
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Gomez
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Vieira W,1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fry H,13
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minaya
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Fulmer
|4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Alcantara
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stumpf H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jimenez L,4-3 H,19
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Greene BS,4
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Wilson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
S.Greene pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
WP_Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:28. A_23,191 (41,297).
