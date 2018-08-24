White Sox 6, Tigers 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Moncada 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.218
|Garcia rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Palka lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|1-LaMarre pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Delmonico 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|Davidson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|2
|11
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.230
|Iglesias ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.294
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Adduci 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|a-Rodriguez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Mahtook lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Reyes cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|2
|3
|13
|Chicago
|000
|000
|060—6
|8
|2
|Detroit
|101
|000
|100—3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Adduci in the 8th.
1-ran for Palka in the 8th.
E_Moncada (18), Delmonico (5). LOB_Chicago 4, Detroit 9. 2B_Moncada (22), Palka 2 (14), Anderson (21), Reyes (3). RBIs_Moncada 2 (49), Garcia (31), Palka (51), Anderson 2 (55), Castellanos 2 (73). SB_Reyes (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Davidson 2); Detroit 5 (Martinez 2, Mahtook, McCann, Reyes). RISP_Chicago 4 for 9; Detroit 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Delmonico, Castellanos. GIDP_Castellanos.
DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Delmonico).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|111
|4.66
|Gomez
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|27
|4.72
|Vieira, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7.27
|Fry, H, 13
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|3.98
|Minaya
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.82
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fulmer
|4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|77
|4.32
|Alcantara
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.33
|Stumpf, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.07
|Jimenez, L, 4-3, H, 19
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|22
|4.22
|Greene, BS, 4-31
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4.13
|Wilson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.93
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.34
Greene pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gomez 2-0, Vieira 2-0, Alcantara 1-0, Greene 2-2, Wilson 1-0. WP_Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:28. A_23,191 (41,297).
