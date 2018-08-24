Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 6, Tigers 3

August 24, 2018 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sanchez 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .246
Moncada 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .218
Garcia rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .232
Palka lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .239
1-LaMarre pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .272
Anderson ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .245
Delmonico 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228
Davidson dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Narvaez c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .280
Engel cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .233
Totals 35 6 8 6 2 11
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .230
Iglesias ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Castellanos rf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .294
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Adduci 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .284
a-Rodriguez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Mahtook lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .197
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .223
Reyes cf 4 2 1 0 0 2 .226
Totals 36 3 8 2 3 13
Chicago 000 000 060—6 8 2
Detroit 101 000 100—3 8 0

a-struck out for Adduci in the 8th.

1-ran for Palka in the 8th.

E_Moncada (18), Delmonico (5). LOB_Chicago 4, Detroit 9. 2B_Moncada (22), Palka 2 (14), Anderson (21), Reyes (3). RBIs_Moncada 2 (49), Garcia (31), Palka (51), Anderson 2 (55), Castellanos 2 (73). SB_Reyes (8).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Davidson 2); Detroit 5 (Martinez 2, Mahtook, McCann, Reyes). RISP_Chicago 4 for 9; Detroit 3 for 11.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Delmonico, Castellanos. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Delmonico).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez 5 2-3 4 2 2 3 7 111 4.66
Gomez 1 2 1 0 0 3 27 4.72
Vieira, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 7.27
Fry, H, 13 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 27 3.98
Minaya 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.82
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fulmer 4 2-3 2 0 0 1 4 77 4.32
Alcantara 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.33
Stumpf, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.07
Jimenez, L, 4-3, H, 19 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 22 4.22
Greene, BS, 4-31 0 3 2 2 0 0 5 4.13
Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.93
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.34

Greene pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gomez 2-0, Vieira 2-0, Alcantara 1-0, Greene 2-2, Wilson 1-0. WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:28. A_23,191 (41,297).

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech