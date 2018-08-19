White Sox 7, Royals 6

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.303
|Gordon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.238
|Perez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.235
|Bonifacio lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.189
|Herrera rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|3
|16
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Abreu 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.270
|Palka dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|A.Garcia rf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.235
|Delmonico lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|L.Garcia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.245
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.282
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|4
|9
|Kansas City
|060
|000
|000—6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|610
|00x—7
|10
|1
E_Moncada (17). LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 6. HR_O’Hearn (4), off Lopez; Merrifield (8), off Lopez; Gordon (9), off Lopez; A.Garcia (14), off Fillmyer; Anderson (16), off Fillmyer; Narvaez (6), off Fillmyer. RBIs_Merrifield 3 (43), Gordon (32), O’Hearn 2 (10), A.Garcia 3 (30), Anderson 2 (51), Narvaez 2 (23). SB_Merrifield (27), Gordon (5). S_Moncada.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Perez 2); Chicago 4 (Moncada, Palka, A.Garcia 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Chicago 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Merrifield, Palka, Sanchez, Delmonico. LIDP_Mondesi.
DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Abreu).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fillmyer
|3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|75
|4.57
|Flynn, L, 3-4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|38
|4.06
|Hammel
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|30
|5.99
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez
|2
|6
|6
|6
|1
|5
|58
|4.72
|Santiago, W, 5-3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|66
|4.78
|Gomez, H, 6
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.10
|Cedeno, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.91
|Avilan, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.52
|Vieira, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6.14
|Fry, S, 2-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.15
Lopez pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.
Fillmyer pitched to 6 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Santiago 1-0, Cedeno 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:11. A_22,033 (40,615).
