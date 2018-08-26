White Sox 7, Tigers 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sanchez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Garcia rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.235
|Palka dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.239
|Davidson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|Delmonico lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Engel cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|4
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Goodrum 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Adduci 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|a-Iglesias ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Mahtook lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|38
|2
|12
|2
|1
|6
|Chicago
|004
|001
|200—7
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|001
|001—2
|12
|1
a-struck out for Adduci in the 9th.
E_Mahtook (2). LOB_Chicago 8, Detroit 12. 2B_Anderson (22), Narvaez (13), Engel (17), Candelario (25), Castellanos (36), Martinez (18). 3B_Moncada (6). HR_Palka (19), off Zimmermann; Rodriguez (2), off Santiago. RBIs_Anderson (56), Garcia 2 (33), Palka 2 (53), Narvaez (24), Moncada (51), Martinez (43), Rodriguez (11). SB_Engel (14). SF_Anderson.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Narvaez, Moncada 2, Delmonico); Detroit 6 (Martinez, Rodriguez 3, Iglesias 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Detroit 4 for 12.
LIDP_Sanchez. GIDP_Rodriguez.
DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Moncada, Davidson); Detroit 1 (Zimmermann, Rodriguez).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech, W, 1-0
|6
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|86
|1.12
|Cedeno
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.00
|Gomez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.50
|Santiago
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|4.81
|Fry, S, 3-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.92
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 6-6
|6
|8
|5
|5
|0
|5
|76
|4.38
|Farmer
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|16
|4.63
|Smoker
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|8.59
|Greene
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 3-0, Smoker 2-1. HBP_Kopech 2 (Castellanos,Mahtook), Zimmermann (Sanchez).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:03. A_34,036 (41,297).
