White Sox 7, Tigers 2

August 26, 2018 5:03 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sanchez 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .245
Anderson ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .247
Garcia rf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .235
Palka dh 4 1 1 2 1 1 .239
Davidson 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Narvaez c 4 1 2 1 1 1 .284
Moncada 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .221
Delmonico lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Engel cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .234
Totals 36 7 11 7 4 9
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .228
Goodrum 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .229
Castellanos rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .294
Martinez dh 5 0 2 1 0 0 .250
Adduci 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .282
a-Iglesias ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Mahtook lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .210
Rodriguez ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .211
Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Totals 38 2 12 2 1 6
Chicago 004 001 200—7 11 0
Detroit 000 001 001—2 12 1

a-struck out for Adduci in the 9th.

E_Mahtook (2). LOB_Chicago 8, Detroit 12. 2B_Anderson (22), Narvaez (13), Engel (17), Candelario (25), Castellanos (36), Martinez (18). 3B_Moncada (6). HR_Palka (19), off Zimmermann; Rodriguez (2), off Santiago. RBIs_Anderson (56), Garcia 2 (33), Palka 2 (53), Narvaez (24), Moncada (51), Martinez (43), Rodriguez (11). SB_Engel (14). SF_Anderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Narvaez, Moncada 2, Delmonico); Detroit 6 (Martinez, Rodriguez 3, Iglesias 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Detroit 4 for 12.

LIDP_Sanchez. GIDP_Rodriguez.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Moncada, Davidson); Detroit 1 (Zimmermann, Rodriguez).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kopech, W, 1-0 6 7 1 1 0 4 86 1.12
Cedeno 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 22 3.00
Gomez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.50
Santiago 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 16 4.81
Fry, S, 3-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.92
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, L, 6-6 6 8 5 5 0 5 76 4.38
Farmer 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 16 4.63
Smoker 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 28 8.59
Greene 1 2 0 0 0 2 23 4.05

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 3-0, Smoker 2-1. HBP_Kopech 2 (Castellanos,Mahtook), Zimmermann (Sanchez).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:03. A_34,036 (41,297).

