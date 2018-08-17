Listen Live Sports

White Sox 9, Royals 3

August 17, 2018 11:24 pm
 
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld cf 2 1 2 1 Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0
A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 1 Y.Sanch 3b 3 1 1 0
S.Perez dh 4 0 1 1 J.Abreu 1b 5 1 1 3
Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 Dvidson dh 5 0 1 0
R.Hrrra 2b 4 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 1 0 0 0
Bnfacio rf 4 0 0 0 L.Grcia rf 3 1 1 0
H.Dzier 3b 4 0 0 0 Narvaez c 3 1 0 0
A.Escbr ss 2 1 2 0 Ti.Andr ss 3 3 3 1
Butera c 3 1 1 0 Dlmnico lf 4 1 2 5
Engel cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 6 3 Totals 35 9 10 9
Kansas City 003 000 000—3
Chicago 000 101 70x—9

E_A.Escobar (9). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Merrifield (32), A.Escobar (16), Ti.Anderson (20). 3B_Ti.Anderson (3). HR_J.Abreu (22), Delmonico (4). SB_L.Garcia (12), Ti.Anderson 2 (24). CS_Merrifield (7). SF_A.Gordon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Junis 5 1-3 5 2 2 3 5
Hill L,1-4 H,10 2-3 1 2 1 0 0
Adam BS,2 1-3 4 5 5 1 1
Smith 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Shields W,5-14 7 6 3 3 2 5
Fry 1 0 0 0 1 2
Vieira 1 0 0 0 0 0

T.Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Junis (Sanchez).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:57. A_24,556 (40,615).

