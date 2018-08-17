White Sox 9, Royals 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.303
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Herrera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Escobar ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Butera c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|3
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Sanchez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.267
|Davidson dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|A.Garcia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|L.Garcia rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Anderson ss
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Delmonico lf
|4
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.227
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|9
|4
|7
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|000—3
|6
|1
|Chicago
|000
|101
|70x—9
|10
|0
E_Escobar (9). LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Merrifield (32), Escobar (16), Anderson (20). 3B_Anderson (3). HR_Abreu (22), off Adam; Delmonico (4), off Adam. RBIs_Merrifield (40), Gordon (30), Perez (60), Abreu 3 (76), Anderson (49), Delmonico 5 (16). SB_Anderson 2 (24), L.Garcia (12). CS_Merrifield (7). SF_Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Perez 2); Chicago 3 (A.Garcia, Engel, L.Garcia). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 5; Chicago 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Gordon, Delmonico. GIDP_Butera.
DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Moncada, Abreu).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|100
|4.76
|Hill, L, 1-4, H, 10
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|10
|5.05
|Adam, BS, 2-2
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|20
|6.12
|Smith
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|6.54
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shields, W, 5-14
|7
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|101
|4.39
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.23
|Vieira
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.43
Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-1, Adam 2-2. HBP_Junis (Sanchez).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:57. A_24,556 (40,615).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.