White Sox 9, Royals 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield cf 2 1 2 1 2 0 .303 Gordon lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .236 Perez dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .237 Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235 Herrera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Bonifacio rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Escobar ss 2 1 2 0 1 0 .208 Butera c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .184 Totals 30 3 6 3 3 7

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .219 Sanchez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .248 Abreu 1b 5 1 1 3 0 0 .267 Davidson dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .227 A.Garcia rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 L.Garcia rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .280 Narvaez c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .278 Anderson ss 3 3 3 1 1 0 .247 Delmonico lf 4 1 2 5 0 0 .227 Engel cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Totals 35 9 10 9 4 7

Kansas City 003 000 000—3 6 1 Chicago 000 101 70x—9 10 0

E_Escobar (9). LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Merrifield (32), Escobar (16), Anderson (20). 3B_Anderson (3). HR_Abreu (22), off Adam; Delmonico (4), off Adam. RBIs_Merrifield (40), Gordon (30), Perez (60), Abreu 3 (76), Anderson (49), Delmonico 5 (16). SB_Anderson 2 (24), L.Garcia (12). CS_Merrifield (7). SF_Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Perez 2); Chicago 3 (A.Garcia, Engel, L.Garcia). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 5; Chicago 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Delmonico. GIDP_Butera.

DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Moncada, Abreu).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 5 1-3 5 2 2 3 5 100 4.76 Hill, L, 1-4, H, 10 2-3 1 2 1 0 0 10 5.05 Adam, BS, 2-2 1-3 4 5 5 1 1 20 6.12 Smith 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 25 6.54 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shields, W, 5-14 7 6 3 3 2 5 101 4.39 Fry 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 4.23 Vieira 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 6.43

Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-1, Adam 2-2. HBP_Junis (Sanchez).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:57. A_24,556 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.