The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
White Sox put OF Leury Garcia on DL

August 6, 2018 3:25 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Leury Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

The White Sox also optioned catcher Dustin Garneau to Triple-A Charlotte before Monday night’s game against the New York Yankees. Catcher Kevan Smith was activated from the paternity list, and outfielder Ryan LaMarre was brought up from Charlotte.

Garcia got hurt during Sunday’s 8-7 victory at Tampa Bay. Garcia, who has made at least one start at six different positions this season, is batting .280 with four homers, 31 RBIs and 11 steals.

The White Sox could have promoted Eloy Jimenez to replace Garcia on the roster but decided to keep the young outfielder in Charlotte for now. Jimenez has been tearing up minor league pitching this season and is regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

