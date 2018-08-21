Listen Live Sports

White wins Memphis’ QB competition; Moore leaves team

August 21, 2018 1:50 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis’ Brady White will be the starting quarterback for the Tigers’ Sept. 1 season opener with Mercer.

White had been competing with sophomore David Moore. Memphis coach Mike Norvell announced Tuesday that Moore has left the program and plans to transfer.

White is a graduate transfer from Arizona State with two years of eligibility remaining. He played three games in 2016 before a foot injury sidelined him for the remainder of that year and all of 2017.

Norvell was Arizona State’s offensive coordinator when White began his college career there.

Memphis is attempting to replace Riley Ferguson , who threw for 4,257 yards and 38 touchdowns last season in his final year of eligibility. Moore backed up Ferguson last year.

Memphis went 10-3 last season and ended the year ranked 25th.

