Wings-Mystics, Box

DALLAS (80)

Diggins-Smith 5-21 7-9 17, Gray 2-9 8-9 12, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Stevens 5-12 2-2 15, Thornton 6-10 0-0 14, George 4-5 1-2 11, Hill 0-4 0-0 0, Plaisance 4-10 0-0 11, Romero 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-76 18-22 80.

WASHINGTON (93)

Atkins 7-11 7-8 26, Cloud 3-6 2-2 8, Delle Donne 8-16 4-5 23, Sanders 2-7 2-2 6, Toliver 7-14 0-0 17, Hawkins 1-7 0-0 2, Powers 1-3 6-6 8, Ruffin-Pratt 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 30-67 22-24 93.

Dallas 20 17 26 17—80 Washington 20 31 24 18—93

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-30 (Plaisance 3-5, Stevens 3-5, George 2-3, Thornton 2-4, Johnson 0-1, Romero 0-1, Hill 0-3, Gray 0-3, Diggins-Smith 0-5), Washington 11-23 (Atkins 5-5, Delle Donne 3-5, Toliver 3-7, Powers 0-1, Cloud 0-1, Ruffin-Pratt 0-2, Hawkins 0-2). Fouled Out_Plaisance, Stevens. Rebounds_Dallas 43 (Gray 12), Washington 35 (Sanders 9). Assists_Dallas 15 (Diggins-Smith 6), Washington 19 (Toliver 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, Washington 15. Technicals_Washington coach Mystics (Defensive three second), Ruffin-Pratt. A_6,362 (20,356).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.