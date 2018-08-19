Wings-Storm, Box

DALLAS (68)

Cambage 5-13 1-1 11, Diggins-Smith 2-6 2-2 6, Gray 3-6 1-1 8, Stevens 4-14 2-2 10, Thornton 2-6 2-2 7, George 3-7 0-0 6, Johnson 6-13 2-2 16, Lucas 0-5 0-0 0, Plaisance 0-2 0-0 0, Romero 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 26-74 12-12 68.

SEATTLE (84)

Canada 2-8 0-0 4, Clark 1-3 0-0 3, Howard 2-4 2-2 6, Loyd 2-5 0-0 6, Stewart 6-8 0-0 15, Langhorne 7-12 1-2 15, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-5 0-0 6, Paris 2-3 2-3 6, Quinn 3-7 0-0 6, Russell 4-8 0-0 8, Whitcomb 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 34-72 5-7 84.

Dallas 19 26 9 14—68 Seattle 26 31 22 5—84

3-Point Goals_Dallas 4-22 (Johnson 2-5, Thornton 1-3, Gray 1-3, Stevens 0-1, Plaisance 0-1, Diggins-Smith 0-1, Cambage 0-1, Lucas 0-3, George 0-4), Seattle 11-22 (Stewart 3-3, Whitcomb 3-5, Loyd 2-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-4, Clark 1-2, Canada 0-1, Langhorne 0-1, Paris 0-1, Quinn 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 31 (Johnson 7), Seattle 43 (Russell 9). Assists_Dallas 12 (Diggins-Smith 4), Seattle 21 (Canada 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 8, Seattle 16. A_12,574 (15,354).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.