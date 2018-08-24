Listen Live Sports

World Cup winner Lloris charged with drunken driving

August 24, 2018 8:40 am
 
LONDON (AP) — France’s World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drunken driving in London.

The Metropolitan Police says the Tottenham goalkeeper was charged on Friday following a routine patrol stop.

Lloris was released on police bail and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Sept. 11.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

