World Cup winner Lloris charged with drunken driving

LONDON (AP) — France’s World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drunken driving in London.

The Metropolitan Police says the Tottenham goalkeeper was charged on Friday following a routine patrol stop.

Lloris was released on police bail and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Sept. 11.

