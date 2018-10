WTA Coupe Rogers Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Thursday At Stade IGA Montreal Purse: $2.82 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 6-3, 6-1.

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 7-6 (9), 4-6, 7-5.

Venus Williams (13), United States, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Third Round

Sloane Stephens (3), United States, def. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 6-2, 7-5.

Ashleigh Barty (15), Australia, def. Alize Cornet, France, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Julia Goerges (10), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, def. Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles Second Round

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 10-8.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (6), Spain, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, and Zhang Shuai, China, walkover.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Kristina Mladenovic (3), France, def. Chan Hao-ching, Taiwan, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, walkover.

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-3, 6-4.

