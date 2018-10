By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Saturday At Stade IGA Montreal Purse: $2.82 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Singles Singles Semifinals

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Ashleigh Barty (15), Australia, 6-4, 6-1.

MORE

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.