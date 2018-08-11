WTA Coupe Rogers Results

A U.S. Open Series event Saturday At Stade IGA Montreal Purse: $2.82 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Singles Singles Semifinals

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Ashleigh Barty (15), Australia, 6-4, 6-1.

Sloane Stephens (3), United States, def. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles Semifinals

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (7), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-3.

Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Ekaterina Makarova (2), Russia, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (6), Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

