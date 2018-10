WTA Coupe Rogers Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Tuesday At Stade IGA Montreal Purse: $2.82 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Sofya Zhuk, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Jelena Ostapenko (11), Latvia, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-2.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty (15), Australia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Naomi Osaka (16), Japan, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, def. Carol Zhao, Canada, 6-1, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Maria Sharapova, Russia, def. Sesil Karatantcheva, Bulgaria, 6-1, 6-2.

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Wang Qiang, China, 6-2, 7-5.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina (12), Russia, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-0, 6-1.

Second Round

Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-3, 6-4.

Julia Goerges (10), Germany, def. Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (7), Czech Republic, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-2, 10-5.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Raquel Atawo, United States, and Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, 5-7, 6-4, 10-4.

Julia Goerges, Germany, and Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, and Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-4.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (6), Spain, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Abigail Spears, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Anastasia Rodionova, Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

