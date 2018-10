WTA Coupe Rogers Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Wednesday At Stade IGA Montreal Purse: $2.82 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Ashleigh Barty (15), Australia, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-4, 3-2 retired.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Angelique Kerber (4), Germany, 6-4, 6-1.

Maria Sharapova, Russia, def. Daria Kasatkina (12), Russia, 6-0, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 4-3 retired.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, def. Karolina Pliskova (9), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-2.

Sloane Stephens (3), United States, def. Francoise Abanda, Canada, 6-0, 6-2.

Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-0.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 4-6, 7-6 (9), 6-1.

Doubles First Round

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-5.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Carson Branstine and Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-1, 6-4.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu and Monica Niculescu, Romania, walkover.

Second Round

Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Ekaterina Makarova (2), Russia, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (7), Czech Republic, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, and Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, walkover.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, def. Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova (4), Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

