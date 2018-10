WTA Coupe Rogers Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Monday At Stade IGA Montreal Purse: $2.82 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-0.

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Julia Goerges (10), Germany, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Karolina Pliskova (9), Czech Republic, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Venus Williams (13), United States, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles First Round

Johanna Konta, Britain, and Zhang Shuai, China, def. Irina-Camelia Begu and Simona Halep, Romania, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 11-9.

Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, and Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (5), China, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 7-5, 6-3.

