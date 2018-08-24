Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA New Haven Open at Yale Results

August 24, 2018 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
A U.S. Open Series event
Friday
At The Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale
New Haven, Conn.
Purse: $799,000 (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Julia Georges (5), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Doubles
Semifinals

Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Abigail Spears, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 12-10.

MORE

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech