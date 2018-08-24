WTA New Haven Open at Yale Results

A U.S. Open Series event Friday At The Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale New Haven, Conn. Purse: $799,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Julia Georges (5), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Doubles Semifinals

Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Abigail Spears, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 12-10.

MORE

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.