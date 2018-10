WTA New Haven Open at Yale Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Sunday At The Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale New Haven, Conn. Purse: $799,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Championship

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

Saturday Championship

Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Hsieh Su-Wei, Taiwan, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 10-4.

