WTA New Haven Open at Yale Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Thursday At The Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale New Haven, Conn. Purse: $799,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Julia Georges (5), Germany, def. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2.

Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, def. Carolina Garcia (2), France, 7-5, 1-6, 6-2.

Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Petra Kvitova (3), Czech Republic, 6-3, retired.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Hsieh Su-Wei, Taiwan, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Abigail Spears, United States, def. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 4-6, 7-5, 10-5.

Semifinals

Hsieh Su-Wei, Taiwan, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Karolina and Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, walkover.

