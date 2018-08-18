Wyndham Championship Scores

Saturday At Sedgwfield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Purse: $6 million Yardage: 7,127; Par 70 Partial Third Round Michael Thompson 66-70-63—199 Jamie Lovemark 66-70-64—200 Rory Sabbatini 69-67-64—200 Martin Laird 69-66-65—200 Sangmoon Bae 67-67-66—200 Webb Simpson 66-68-66—200 Hideki Matsuyama 69-68-64—201 Kevin Tway 67-69-65—201 Tom Hoge 69-66-66—201 Matthew Fitzpatrick 70-67-65—202 Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-69-65—202 Shawn Stefani 68-68-66—202 Patrick Rodgers 68-67-67—202 Chris Kirk 69-65-68—202 Hudson Swafford 67-70-66—203 Joaquin Niemann 68-69-66—203 Scott Piercy 70-67-66—203 Sam Saunders 66-70-67—203 Johnson Wagner 70-66-67—203 Mackenzie Hughes 68-68-67—203 William McGirt 69-68-67—204 Danny Lee 68-69-67—204 Roberto Diaz 68-69-67—204 Jonas Blixt 69-68-67—204 Dylan Meyer 67-68-69—204 Harold Varner III 66-69-69—204 Lanto Griffin 69-68-68—205 Billy Hurley III 68-69-68—205 Bill Haas 69-68-68—205 Sam Ryder 72-64-69—205 Chesson Hadley 68-68-69—205 Martin Flores 64-73-69—206 Blayne Barber 68-69-69—206 Ricky Barnes 66-70-70—206 Stephan Jaeger 67-68-71—206 Graeme McDowell 70-67-70—207 Ollie Schniederjans 64-73-70—207 Xinjun Zhang 68-67-72—207 Julian Suri 71-66-71—208 Jason Kokrak 69-68-71—208 Richy Werenski 68-69-72—209 Conrad Shindler 69-68-73—210

Leaderboard Name Par Thru 1. Brandt Snedeker -16 7 2. Brian Gay -13 12 3. Trey Mullinax -12 12 3. Keith Mitchell -12 8 3. C.T. Pan -12 7 3. D.A. Points -12 6 7. Michael Thompson -11 F 7. Ryan Armour -11 15 7. Ryan Moore -11 13 7. Sergio Garcia -11 9 11. Jamie Lovemark -10 F 11. Rory Sabbatini -10 F 11. Martin Laird -10 F 11. Sangmoon Bae -10 F 11. Webb Simpson -10 F 11. Denny McCarthy -10 16 11. Jim Furyk -10 13 11. Nick Taylor -10 11 11. Brett Stegmaier -10 10 11. Harris English -10 9 11. David Hearn -10 7

