Wyndham Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Sedgwfield Country Club
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Purse: $6 million
|Yardage: 7,127; Par 70
|Partial Third Round
|Michael Thompson
|66-70-63—199
|Jamie Lovemark
|66-70-64—200
|Rory Sabbatini
|69-67-64—200
|Martin Laird
|69-66-65—200
|Sangmoon Bae
|67-67-66—200
|Webb Simpson
|66-68-66—200
|Hideki Matsuyama
|69-68-64—201
|Kevin Tway
|67-69-65—201
|Tom Hoge
|69-66-66—201
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|70-67-65—202
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|68-69-65—202
|Shawn Stefani
|68-68-66—202
|Patrick Rodgers
|68-67-67—202
|Chris Kirk
|69-65-68—202
|Hudson Swafford
|67-70-66—203
|Joaquin Niemann
|68-69-66—203
|Scott Piercy
|70-67-66—203
|Sam Saunders
|66-70-67—203
|Johnson Wagner
|70-66-67—203
|Mackenzie Hughes
|68-68-67—203
|William McGirt
|69-68-67—204
|Danny Lee
|68-69-67—204
|Roberto Diaz
|68-69-67—204
|Jonas Blixt
|69-68-67—204
|Dylan Meyer
|67-68-69—204
|Harold Varner III
|66-69-69—204
|Lanto Griffin
|69-68-68—205
|Billy Hurley III
|68-69-68—205
|Bill Haas
|69-68-68—205
|Sam Ryder
|72-64-69—205
|Chesson Hadley
|68-68-69—205
|Martin Flores
|64-73-69—206
|Blayne Barber
|68-69-69—206
|Ricky Barnes
|66-70-70—206
|Stephan Jaeger
|67-68-71—206
|Graeme McDowell
|70-67-70—207
|Ollie Schniederjans
|64-73-70—207
|Xinjun Zhang
|68-67-72—207
|Julian Suri
|71-66-71—208
|Jason Kokrak
|69-68-71—208
|Richy Werenski
|68-69-72—209
|Conrad Shindler
|69-68-73—210
|Leaderboard
|Name
|Par
|Thru
|1. Brandt Snedeker
|-16
|7
|2. Brian Gay
|-13
|12
|3. Trey Mullinax
|-12
|12
|3. Keith Mitchell
|-12
|8
|3. C.T. Pan
|-12
|7
|3. D.A. Points
|-12
|6
|7. Michael Thompson
|-11
|F
|7. Ryan Armour
|-11
|15
|7. Ryan Moore
|-11
|13
|7. Sergio Garcia
|-11
|9
|11. Jamie Lovemark
|-10
|F
|11. Rory Sabbatini
|-10
|F
|11. Martin Laird
|-10
|F
|11. Sangmoon Bae
|-10
|F
|11. Webb Simpson
|-10
|F
|11. Denny McCarthy
|-10
|16
|11. Jim Furyk
|-10
|13
|11. Nick Taylor
|-10
|11
|11. Brett Stegmaier
|-10
|10
|11. Harris English
|-10
|9
|11. David Hearn
|-10
|7
