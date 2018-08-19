Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 10, Blue Jays 2

August 19, 2018 4:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
R.Mrtin 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 3 2 1 0
D.Trvis 2b 5 0 0 0 Stanton dh 3 1 1 1
Grichuk rf 4 1 2 1 Andujar 3b 5 1 1 2
K.Mrles 1b 4 1 2 1 Grgrius ss 1 1 1 1
Pillar cf 4 0 2 0 Trreyes 2b 4 1 3 0
T.Hrnnd dh 4 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b-ss 4 2 2 0
D.Jnsen c 3 0 1 0 Bird 1b 4 1 1 4
A.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 3 0 1 2
McKnney lf 4 0 1 0 S.Rbnsn rf 4 0 0 0
Gardner lf 4 1 1 0
Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 35 10 12 10
Toronto 100 001 000— 2
New York 600 004 00x—10

E_R.Martin (6). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Toronto 9, New York 8. 2B_Grichuk (20), Pillar (32), D.Jansen (2), Torreyes (7). HR_Grichuk (17), K.Morales (14), Bird (11). SB_A.Hicks (10), Stanton (5). CS_Pillar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Borucki L,2-3 2-3 4 6 6 2 0
Biagini 3 1-3 2 0 0 1 2
Shafer 1 1 0 0 1 1
Mayza 2-3 4 4 4 2 0
Pannone 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0
New York
Happ W,14-6 5 1-3 7 2 2 1 8
Holder 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gray 2 2 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Shafer (Higashioka), by Gray (Jansen). WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

Advertisement

T_3:18. A_43,176 (47,309).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech