Yankees 10, Blue Jays 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin 3b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .205 Travis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Grichuk rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .227 Morales 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248 Pillar cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255 Hernandez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Jansen c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .412 Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .253 McKinney lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Totals 35 2 9 2 2 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hicks cf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .251 Stanton dh 3 1 1 1 2 0 .285 Andujar 3b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .299 Gregorius ss 1 1 1 1 0 0 .270 Torreyes 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .329 Torres 2b-ss 4 2 2 0 1 1 .265 Bird 1b 4 1 1 4 1 1 .211 Higashioka c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .190 Robinson rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .114 Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .243 Totals 35 10 12 10 6 4

Toronto 100 001 000— 2 9 1 New York 600 004 00x—10 12 0

E_Martin (6). LOB_Toronto 9, New York 8. 2B_Grichuk (20), Pillar (32), Jansen (2), Torreyes (7). HR_Grichuk (17), off Happ; Morales (14), off Happ; Bird (11), off Borucki. RBIs_Grichuk (44), Morales (41), Stanton (80), Andujar 2 (65), Gregorius (74), Bird 4 (35), Higashioka 2 (6). SB_Hicks (10), Stanton (5). CS_Pillar (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Travis 3, Pillar, Hernandez, McKinney); New York 4 (Higashioka, Robinson 3). RISP_Toronto 0 for 9; New York 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Morales. GIDP_Stanton, Andujar.

DP_Toronto 2 (Diaz, Travis, Morales), (Diaz, Travis, Morales).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Borucki, L, 2-3 2-3 4 6 6 2 0 44 4.27 Biagini 3 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 36 6.10 Shafer 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 0.00 Mayza 2-3 4 4 4 2 0 27 5.85 Pannone 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 4.15 Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.63 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, W, 14-6 5 1-3 7 2 2 1 8 103 3.84 Holder 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.18 Gray 2 2 0 0 1 1 41 5.34

Inherited runners-scored_Pannone 2-0, Holder 1-0. HBP_Shafer (Higashioka), Gray (Jansen). WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:18. A_43,176 (47,309).

