Yankees 10, Blue Jays 2

August 19, 2018 4:47 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin 3b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .205
Travis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Grichuk rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .227
Morales 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248
Pillar cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255
Hernandez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Jansen c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .412
Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .253
McKinney lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Totals 35 2 9 2 2 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hicks cf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .251
Stanton dh 3 1 1 1 2 0 .285
Andujar 3b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .299
Gregorius ss 1 1 1 1 0 0 .270
Torreyes 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .329
Torres 2b-ss 4 2 2 0 1 1 .265
Bird 1b 4 1 1 4 1 1 .211
Higashioka c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .190
Robinson rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .114
Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .243
Totals 35 10 12 10 6 4
Toronto 100 001 000— 2 9 1
New York 600 004 00x—10 12 0

E_Martin (6). LOB_Toronto 9, New York 8. 2B_Grichuk (20), Pillar (32), Jansen (2), Torreyes (7). HR_Grichuk (17), off Happ; Morales (14), off Happ; Bird (11), off Borucki. RBIs_Grichuk (44), Morales (41), Stanton (80), Andujar 2 (65), Gregorius (74), Bird 4 (35), Higashioka 2 (6). SB_Hicks (10), Stanton (5). CS_Pillar (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Travis 3, Pillar, Hernandez, McKinney); New York 4 (Higashioka, Robinson 3). RISP_Toronto 0 for 9; New York 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Morales. GIDP_Stanton, Andujar.

DP_Toronto 2 (Diaz, Travis, Morales), (Diaz, Travis, Morales).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Borucki, L, 2-3 2-3 4 6 6 2 0 44 4.27
Biagini 3 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 36 6.10
Shafer 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 0.00
Mayza 2-3 4 4 4 2 0 27 5.85
Pannone 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 4.15
Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.63
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, W, 14-6 5 1-3 7 2 2 1 8 103 3.84
Holder 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.18
Gray 2 2 0 0 1 1 41 5.34

Inherited runners-scored_Pannone 2-0, Holder 1-0. HBP_Shafer (Higashioka), Gray (Jansen). WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:18. A_43,176 (47,309).

