Yankees 10, Orioles 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 2 1 2 1 2 .243 Stanton dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .282 Hicks cf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .250 Andujar 3b 5 2 2 4 0 1 .298 Walker 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Torreyes 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Torres ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .267 Voit 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .270 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Robinson rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .154 Totals 37 10 11 10 3 9

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 5 0 3 1 0 2 .333 Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Jones rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Peterson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231 Davis 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .168 Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Nunez 3b 4 0 3 2 0 1 .243 Andreoli lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .211 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Totals 36 3 8 3 2 11

New York 104 210 011—10 11 1 Baltimore 020 000 001— 3 8 0

E_Torres (14). LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 8. 2B_Hicks (16), Robinson (1), Beckham (13). HR_Andujar (21), off Yacabonis; Gardner (11), off Meisinger; Torres (19), off Gilmartin; Hicks (21), off Wright Jr.. RBIs_Gardner 2 (37), Hicks 2 (60), Andujar 4 (70), Torres (56), Voit (10), Mullins (5), Nunez 2 (11).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Walker); Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Mancini). RISP_New York 4 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Andujar. GIDP_Higashioka.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Nunez, Villar, Davis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, W, 15-6 6 5 2 2 1 9 107 3.80 Cessa, S, 1-1 3 3 1 1 1 2 53 5.34 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yacabonis, L, 0-2 3 1-3 5 6 6 2 3 73 8.38 Meisinger 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 2 29 4.82 Gilmartin 3 1 1 1 1 2 50 3.38 Wright Jr. 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 5.21

Inherited runners-scored_Meisinger 1-1. HBP_Yacabonis (Walker). WP_Cessa.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:06. A_32,445 (45,971).

