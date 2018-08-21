Yankees 2, Marlins 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.243
|Stanton rf
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Hicks cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Andujar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Bird 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Torres ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Walker 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.225
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Cole p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Chapman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kahnle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tanaka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Britton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Betances p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Torreyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Green p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Higashioka c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|43
|2
|9
|2
|4
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.289
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Dietrich 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.285
|Dean lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Rucinski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Riddle ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Lopez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Galloway rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Totals
|40
|1
|7
|1
|6
|13
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|001—2
|9
|1
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
a-struck out for Tanaka in the 7th. b-struck out for Conley in the 8th. c-lined out for Betances in the 9th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Rucinski in the 11th.
E_Walker (4). LOB_New York 12, Miami 10. 2B_Stanton (27). HR_Dean (2), off Tanaka. RBIs_Andujar (66), Walker (34), Dean (4). SB_Gardner (12). CS_Galloway (1). SF_Andujar. S_Sierra.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Gardner 2, Hicks, Bird 3, Romine); Miami 6 (Ortega, Castro, Riddle 2, Sierra 2). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Miami 0 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hicks. LIDP_Hicks, Castro.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Bird); Miami 1 (Dietrich).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|82
|3.90
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.15
|Betances
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.24
|Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|2.70
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.12
|Cole, W, 4-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|5.53
|Chapman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|2.11
|Kahnle, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.39
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez
|6
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|89
|4.42
|Guerrero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|4.50
|Conley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.03
|Steckenrider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.33
|Rucinski
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|3.42
|Guerra, L, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|5.57
Chapman pitched to 1 batter in the 12th.
HBP_Lopez (Romine), Guerra (Hicks). WP_Guerra. PB_Realmuto (7).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Bill Miller; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alan Porter.
T_4:14. A_26,275 (36,742).
