Yankees 4, White Sox 3, 13 innings,

|New York
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Hicks cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|A.Grcia rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|G.Trres 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Palka ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Voit ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|LaMarre lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|N.Wlker 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hgshoka c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rbnsn lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|46
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|44
|3
|6
|3
|New York
|000
|000
|100
|200
|1—4
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000
|200
|0—3
DP_Chicago 1. LOB_New York 9, Chicago 9. 2B_A.Hicks (15), Higashioka (2), A.Garcia (8), LaMarre (6). HR_Stanton (26), Andujar (15), J.Abreu (20). SF_J.Abreu (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Sabathia
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Green
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Britton BS,2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Gray W,9-8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Chicago
|Lopez
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Minaya
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Danish
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cedeno
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gomez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avilan L,2-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by Lopez (Andujar), by Britton (Narvaez). WP_Britton 2.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_4:26. A_19,643 (40,615).
