Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 4, White Sox 3, 13 innings,

August 8, 2018 12:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Hicks cf 6 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 6 0 0 0
Stanton rf 6 1 2 2 A.Grcia rf 5 0 1 0
Grgrius ss 4 1 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 5 1 1 3
G.Trres 2b 5 0 0 0 Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0
Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Palka ph-dh 3 0 0 0
Voit ph-1b 2 0 1 0 Moncada 2b 5 0 0 0
Andujar dh 5 1 3 2 LaMarre lf 3 0 2 0
N.Wlker 3b 6 0 0 0 Dlmnico ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Hgshoka c 5 0 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 0 0
S.Rbnsn lf 2 0 0 0 Engel cf 5 0 1 0
Gardner ph-lf 2 1 0 0 Narvaez c 2 2 1 0
Totals 46 4 8 4 Totals 44 3 6 3
New York 000 000 100 200 1—4
Chicago 001 000 000 200 0—3

DP_Chicago 1. LOB_New York 9, Chicago 9. 2B_A.Hicks (15), Higashioka (2), A.Garcia (8), LaMarre (6). HR_Stanton (26), Andujar (15), J.Abreu (20). SF_J.Abreu (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Sabathia 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 12
Green 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 3
Holder 1 0 0 0 1 0
Britton BS,2 1 1 2 2 0 0
Gray W,9-8 3 1 0 0 1 4
Chicago
Lopez 7 4 1 1 2 6
Minaya 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Fry 1 0 1 1 1 3
Danish 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Cedeno 2 1 0 0 0 2
Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Avilan L,2-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by Lopez (Andujar), by Britton (Narvaez). WP_Britton 2.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

Advertisement

T_4:26. A_19,643 (40,615).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech