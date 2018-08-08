Yankees 4, White Sox 3, 13 innings,

New York Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Hicks cf 6 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 6 0 0 0 Stanton rf 6 1 2 2 A.Grcia rf 5 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 4 1 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 5 1 1 3 G.Trres 2b 5 0 0 0 Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0 Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Palka ph-dh 3 0 0 0 Voit ph-1b 2 0 1 0 Moncada 2b 5 0 0 0 Andujar dh 5 1 3 2 LaMarre lf 3 0 2 0 N.Wlker 3b 6 0 0 0 Dlmnico ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 5 0 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 0 0 S.Rbnsn lf 2 0 0 0 Engel cf 5 0 1 0 Gardner ph-lf 2 1 0 0 Narvaez c 2 2 1 0 Totals 46 4 8 4 Totals 44 3 6 3

New York 000 000 100 200 1—4 Chicago 001 000 000 200 0—3

DP_Chicago 1. LOB_New York 9, Chicago 9. 2B_A.Hicks (15), Higashioka (2), A.Garcia (8), LaMarre (6). HR_Stanton (26), Andujar (15), J.Abreu (20). SF_J.Abreu (5).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Sabathia 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 12 Green 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Betances 1 0 0 0 0 3 Holder 1 0 0 0 1 0 Britton BS,2 1 1 2 2 0 0 Gray W,9-8 3 1 0 0 1 4 Chicago Lopez 7 4 1 1 2 6 Minaya 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Fry 1 0 1 1 1 3 Danish 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Cedeno 2 1 0 0 0 2 Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Avilan L,2-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by Lopez (Andujar), by Britton (Narvaez). WP_Britton 2.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_4:26. A_19,643 (40,615).

