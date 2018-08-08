Listen Live Sports

Yankees 4, White Sox 3

August 8, 2018 12:51 am
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hicks cf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Stanton rf 6 1 2 2 0 1 .279
Gregorius ss 4 1 0 0 2 1 .265
Torres 2b 5 0 0 0 1 1 .274
Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215
d-Voit ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .158
Andujar dh 5 1 3 2 0 2 .292
Walker 3b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .221
Higashioka c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Robinson lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .176
a-Gardner ph-lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .247
Totals 46 4 8 4 5 13
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Anderson ss 6 0 0 0 0 3 .240
Garcia rf 5 0 1 0 1 2 .262
Abreu 1b 5 1 1 3 0 3 .266
Davidson dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220
b-Palka ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Moncada 2b 5 0 0 0 1 4 .217
LaMarre lf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .273
c-Delmonico ph-lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Sanchez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .242
Engel cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .220
Narvaez c 2 2 1 0 2 0 .284
Totals 44 3 6 3 5 20
New York 000 000 100 200 1—4 8 0
Chicago 001 000 000 200 0—3 6 0

a-flied out for Robinson in the 7th. b-struck out for Davidson in the 8th. c-walked for LaMarre in the 9th. d-struck out for Bird in the 11th.

LOB_New York 9, Chicago 9. 2B_Hicks (15), Higashioka (2), Garcia (8), LaMarre (6). HR_Andujar (15), off Lopez; Stanton (26), off Danish; Abreu (20), off Britton. RBIs_Stanton 2 (69), Andujar 2 (50), Abreu 3 (66). SF_Abreu.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Hicks, Bird, Andujar, Walker, Higashioka); Chicago 5 (Abreu 2, Davidson, Sanchez, Engel). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Chicago 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Gardner. GIDP_Walker.

DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Moncada, Abreu).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 12 103 3.49
Green 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.75
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.35
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.30
Holder 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.57
Britton, BS, 2-6 1 1 2 2 0 0 18 3.98
Gray, W, 9-8 3 1 0 0 1 4 44 5.40
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez 7 4 1 1 2 6 98 4.30
Minaya 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 23 3.60
Fry 1 0 1 1 1 3 21 4.67
Danish 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 19 5.06
Cedeno 2 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.38
Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.40
Avilan, L, 2-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 18 3.71

Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Danish 1-1. HBP_Lopez (Andujar), Britton (Narvaez). WP_Britton 2. PB_Narvaez (12).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_4:26. A_19,643 (40,615).

