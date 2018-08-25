Yankees 5, Orioles 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .242 Stanton dh 4 0 1 1 1 2 .282 Hicks cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .253 Andujar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .300 Walker rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Robinson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Torres ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .271 Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199 Romine c 4 3 3 1 0 0 .260 Torreyes 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310 Totals 36 5 12 4 2 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309 Gentry rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .169 Mancini 1b 3 1 3 0 1 0 .236 Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .237 Andreoli lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .217 Peterson 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .197 Joseph c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Totals 34 1 7 1 2 11

New York 120 100 001—5 12 0 Baltimore 000 000 001—1 7 1

E_Mancini (3). LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Gardner (17), Gentry (5), Mancini 2 (18). HR_Romine (9), off Castro. RBIs_Gardner (38), Stanton (82), Hicks (61), Romine (37), Peterson (24). CS_Andujar (1), Torres (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Hicks, Walker); Baltimore 6 (Villar, Nunez 2, Andreoli, Peterson, Joseph). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Baltimore 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Walker. GIDP_Stanton, Bird.

Advertisement

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Peterson, Mancini), (Peterson, Villar, Mancini).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 10-8 6 1-3 3 0 0 1 7 79 5.05 Holder 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 3.02 Kahnle 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 24 6.43 Betances, S, 1-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.18 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, L, 4-12 7 9 4 3 2 4 112 4.79 Castro 2 3 1 1 0 2 31 4.40

Inherited runners-scored_Holder 1-0, Betances 2-0. WP_Cashner, Gray, Betances.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:50. A_26,236 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.