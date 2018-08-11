Yankees 5, Rangers 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .277 Odor 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .278 Andrus ss 4 0 1 1 1 2 .288 Beltre dh 3 0 1 1 1 2 .279 Profar 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .248 Gallo lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .243 Tocci cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176 a-Kiner-Falefa ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .272 Totals 34 3 8 2 6 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Stanton dh 3 2 2 1 1 0 .279 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268 Andujar 3b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .296 Bird 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .216 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Walker rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .227 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .157 Robinson cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .138 Totals 31 5 8 5 4 3

Texas 001 000 200—3 8 0 New York 200 001 20x—5 8 0

a-walked for Tocci in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 11, New York 6. 2B_Choo (25), Gallo (15), Bird 2 (12). HR_Stanton (29), off Hutchison; Andujar (17), off Martin. RBIs_Andrus (25), Beltre (41), Stanton (75), Andujar 2 (55), Bird (28), Walker (30). SB_Choo (4), Odor (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Beltre 2, Profar 4, Tocci); New York 3 (Gardner, Torres, Robinson). RISP_Texas 1 for 11; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Odor. GIDP_Gregorius.

DP_Texas 1 (Hutchison, Andrus, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hutchison 5 1-3 5 3 3 4 2 85 6.07 Springs 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.29 Martin, L, 1-3 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 5.08 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.99 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn 5 5 1 1 3 8 99 4.46 Robertson, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.23 Britton, H, 3 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 25 4.50 Betances, W, 3-3, BS, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.19 Chapman, S, 30-32 1 1 0 0 1 2 29 2.15

Inherited runners-scored_Springs 1-1, Betances 3-1. HBP_Chapman (Beltre).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:16. A_45,933 (47,309).

