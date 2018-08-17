Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Blue Jays 5

August 17, 2018 11:29 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .236
Travis 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .246
Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .255
Morales dh 3 1 2 1 0 1 .244
Martin c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .204
Pillar cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .253
Grichuk lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .223
Diaz 3b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .256
Urena ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Totals 27 5 7 5 3 8
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Stanton dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .283
Hicks cf 2 2 0 0 2 1 .253
Gregorius ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .268
Andujar 3b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .296
Torres 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .259
Bird 1b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .210
Walker rf 3 1 1 3 0 0 .219
Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Totals 27 7 8 7 3 5
Toronto 400 010 0—5 7 0
New York 200 310 1—7 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

LOB_Toronto 4, New York 4. 2B_Granderson (19), Andujar (35), Torres (12). 3B_Gregorius (4). HR_Walker (7), off Stroman; Stanton (31), off Santos. RBIs_Travis (37), Morales (40), Pillar (47), Diaz 2 (37), Stanton (78), Gregorius (70), Andujar (60), Torres (53), Walker 3 (33).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Pillar, Urena); New York 2 (Gregorius, Torres). RISP_Toronto 4 for 7; New York 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Hicks. GIDP_Martin.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Bird).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman 4 6 5 5 2 2 88 5.27
Biagini, L, 1-7 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 6.47
Mayza 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.19
Santos 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 6.05
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn 4 6 5 5 3 5 99 4.68
Green, W, 6-2 2 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.75
Robertson, S, 3-7 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.11

Lynn pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-0, Green 1-0. WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:32. A_42,121 (47,309).

