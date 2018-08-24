Yankees 7, Orioles 5, 10 innings,

|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|A.Hicks cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Andujar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rbnsn rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|N.Wlker rf-3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|T.Bckhm ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|G.Trres ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Androli lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|40
|5
|10
|5
|New York
|000
|200
|020
|3—7
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|200
|1—5
E_Mullins (1), T.Beckham (18), Wynns (1), G.Torres (13). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 7. HR_N.Walker (8), Voit 2 (3), Villar (10), C.Davis (16). SB_G.Torres (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Sabathia
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Robertson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Betances
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Green W,7-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Britton S,5-7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Cobb
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Wright Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fry H,5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Givens BS,3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Scott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll L,0-2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
Wright Jr. pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:29. A_27,150 (45,971).
