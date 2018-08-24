Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Orioles 5, 10 innings,

August 24, 2018 10:50 pm
 
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 5 0 1 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0
Stanton dh 2 1 0 0 Villar 2b 5 2 3 2
A.Hicks cf 5 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 5 0 2 0
Andujar 3b 5 1 2 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0
S.Rbnsn rf 0 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 5 1 3 3
N.Wlker rf-3b 5 2 3 1 T.Bckhm ss 5 0 1 0
G.Trres ss 3 1 1 2 R.Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0
Voit 1b 5 2 3 4 Androli lf 4 1 0 0
Au.Rmne c 4 0 0 0 Wynns c 4 0 0 0
Trreyes 2b 5 0 0 0
Totals 39 7 10 7 Totals 40 5 10 5
New York 000 200 020 3—7
Baltimore 200 000 200 1—5

E_Mullins (1), T.Beckham (18), Wynns (1), G.Torres (13). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 7. HR_N.Walker (8), Voit 2 (3), Villar (10), C.Davis (16). SB_G.Torres (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Sabathia 6 5 2 2 2 8
Robertson 1 1 2 0 0 1
Betances 1 2 0 0 0 2
Green W,7-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Britton S,5-7 1 2 1 1 0 0
Baltimore
Cobb 6 3 2 2 3 6
Wright Jr. 1 1 1 1 1 1
Fry H,5 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Givens BS,3 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Scott 1 1 0 0 0 0
Carroll L,0-2 1 2 3 3 1 2

Wright Jr. pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:29. A_27,150 (45,971).

