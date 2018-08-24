Yankees 7, Orioles 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Stanton dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.285
|Hicks cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Andujar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Robinson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|Walker rf-3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.264
|Voit 1b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.265
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Torreyes 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|Totals
|39
|7
|10
|7
|6
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.304
|Villar 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.265
|Jones rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Davis 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.169
|Beckham ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Andreoli lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|40
|5
|10
|5
|2
|13
|New York
|000
|200
|020
|3—7
|10
|1
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|200
|1—5
|10
|3
E_Torres (13), Mullins (1), Beckham (18), Wynns (1). LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 7. HR_Voit (2), off Cobb; Walker (8), off Carroll; Voit (3), off Carroll; Villar (10), off Robertson; Davis (16), off Britton. RBIs_Walker (37), Torres 2 (55), Voit 4 (9), Villar 2 (33), Davis 3 (44). SB_Torres (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Gardner, Walker 2, Torreyes 2); Baltimore 3 (Mancini, Nunez, Andreoli). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Jones, Mullins. LIDP_Hicks. GIDP_Voit, Mancini.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Torreyes, Voit); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Beckham, Davis), (Davis).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|80
|3.30
|Robertson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.05
|Betances
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.19
|Green, W, 7-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.66
|Britton, S, 5-7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.33
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|100
|5.00
|Wright Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|5.15
|Fry, H, 5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|3.22
|Givens, BS, 3-7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|4.60
|Scott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|5.98
|Carroll, L, 0-2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|31
|6.75
Wright Jr. pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Givens 3-2.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:29. A_27,150 (45,971).
