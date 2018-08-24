Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Orioles 5

August 24, 2018 10:51 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Stanton dh 2 1 0 0 3 0 .285
Hicks cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Andujar 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .297
Robinson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .114
Walker rf-3b 5 2 3 1 0 2 .233
Torres ss 3 1 1 2 2 0 .264
Voit 1b 5 2 3 4 0 1 .265
Romine c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Torreyes 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .313
Totals 39 7 10 7 6 10
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .304
Villar 2b 5 2 3 2 0 2 .265
Jones rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .283
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .233
Davis 1b 5 1 3 3 0 2 .169
Beckham ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .221
Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Andreoli lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .200
Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 40 5 10 5 2 13
New York 000 200 020 3—7 10 1
Baltimore 200 000 200 1—5 10 3

E_Torres (13), Mullins (1), Beckham (18), Wynns (1). LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 7. HR_Voit (2), off Cobb; Walker (8), off Carroll; Voit (3), off Carroll; Villar (10), off Robertson; Davis (16), off Britton. RBIs_Walker (37), Torres 2 (55), Voit 4 (9), Villar 2 (33), Davis 3 (44). SB_Torres (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Gardner, Walker 2, Torreyes 2); Baltimore 3 (Mancini, Nunez, Andreoli). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Jones, Mullins. LIDP_Hicks. GIDP_Voit, Mancini.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Torreyes, Voit); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Beckham, Davis), (Davis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia 6 5 2 2 2 8 80 3.30
Robertson 1 1 2 0 0 1 19 3.05
Betances 1 2 0 0 0 2 15 2.19
Green, W, 7-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.66
Britton, S, 5-7 1 2 1 1 0 0 11 4.33
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb 6 3 2 2 3 6 100 5.00
Wright Jr. 1 1 1 1 1 1 28 5.15
Fry, H, 5 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 7 3.22
Givens, BS, 3-7 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 25 4.60
Scott 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 5.98
Carroll, L, 0-2 1 2 3 3 1 2 31 6.75

Wright Jr. pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Givens 3-2.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:29. A_27,150 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

