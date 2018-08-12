Yankees 7, Rangers 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.274
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.275
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Profar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Chirinos dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Kiner-Falefa c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|5
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Robinson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Walker rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Romine c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|0
|4
|Texas
|000
|000
|200—2
|6
|0
|New York
|100
|051
|00x—7
|12
|2
E_Andujar 2 (12). LOB_Texas 10, New York 4. 2B_Andrus (16), Gallo (16), Gardner (15). HR_Stanton (30), off Perez; Gregorius (21), off Perez. RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (31), DeShields (22), Hicks 2 (55), Stanton (76), Andujar (56), Gregorius 2 (68), Gardner (35).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Odor, Andrus, Beltre, Profar, Kiner-Falefa 3); New York 1 (Stanton). RISP_Texas 3 for 14; New York 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Chirinos, Andrus, Kiner-Falefa, Choo, Romine. GIDP_Gallo, Stanton.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Profar); New York 1 (Voit, Gregorius).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, L, 2-5
|5
|11
|7
|7
|0
|2
|82
|6.71
|Claudio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|4.89
|Moore
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|7.24
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, W, 7-4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|97
|3.32
|Gray
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|25
|5.52
|Holder
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|44
|3.35
Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-1, Holder 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Ben May.
T_2:59. A_41,304 (47,309).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.