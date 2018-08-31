Yankees 7, Tigers 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .226 Adduci 1b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .286 a-Mahtook ph-lf 1 0 1 1 1 0 .218 Castellanos rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .288 Martinez dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .252 1-Reyes pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Goodrum lf-1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .233 Rodriguez ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .208 McCann c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .221 Jones cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .204 Lugo 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .500 Totals 37 5 12 5 2 14

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 2 2 2 0 2 .240 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .275 Hicks cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .251 Andujar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .299 Robinson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Voit 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .304 Torres ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .282 Walker rf-3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Romine c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .255 Torreyes 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .289 Totals 32 7 7 7 4 9

Detroit 000 120 110—5 12 1 New York 000 004 03x—7 7 0

a-singled for Adduci in the 7th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.

E_Lugo (1). LOB_Detroit 8, New York 5. 2B_McCann (14), Gardner (18). 3B_Adduci (2). HR_Goodrum (15), off Severino; Gardner (12), off Zimmermann; Hicks (23), off Zimmermann; Andujar (23), off Zimmermann. RBIs_Adduci 2 (14), Goodrum (43), Rodriguez (14), Mahtook (17), Gardner 2 (40), Hicks (64), Andujar (75), Torres 2 (62), Romine (38). SF_Rodriguez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Castellanos, Jones 2, Reyes); New York 2 (Torreyes 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; New York 2 for 5.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann 6 3 4 1 1 6 85 4.22 Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.50 Jimenez, L, 4-4, H, 20 2-3 1 3 3 2 2 30 4.58 Wilson 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 9 3.76 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino 6 6 3 3 0 10 102 3.32 Holder, H, 6 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 3.18 Britton, W, 2-0 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 26 4.06 Robertson, S, 5-9 1 1 0 0 1 3 22 2.90

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-3, Britton 2-1. PB_Romine (4).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:10. A_41,026 (47,309).

