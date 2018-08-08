Yankees 7, White Sox 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.245
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.279
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.248
|Bird 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Walker 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Romine c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Robinson rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.190
|Totals
|35
|7
|7
|7
|6
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Palka dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Delmonico lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|a-Narvaez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|b-LaMarre ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|1
|12
|New York
|060
|010
|000—7
|7
|0
|Chicago
|200
|010
|000—3
|9
|1
a-singled for Smith in the 9th. b-lined out for Engel in the 9th.
E_Anderson (15). LOB_New York 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Abreu (33), Delmonico (8). HR_Stanton (27), off Giolito; Hicks (19), off Giolito; Anderson (15), off Severino. RBIs_Stanton 4 (73), Hicks (51), Romine (30), Robinson (2), Abreu (67), Palka (45), Anderson (47). SB_Torres (3), Andujar (2). CS_Moncada (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Bird, Romine 3); Chicago 3 (Garcia, Engel, LaMarre). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Chicago 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Stanton, Smith.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, W, 15-5
|7
|7
|3
|3
|0
|8
|109
|3.11
|Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2.70
|Holder
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.50
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 7-9
|5
|6
|7
|7
|3
|7
|103
|6.23
|Gomez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|29
|4.26
|Santiago
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|43
|5.24
Inherited runners-scored_Santiago 1-0. HBP_Giolito (Gardner). WP_Severino.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:05. A_27,038 (40,615).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.