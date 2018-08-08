Yankees 7, White Sox 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .245 Stanton dh 4 1 1 4 1 1 .279 Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .248 Bird 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .215 Torres ss 3 1 1 0 2 1 .274 Andujar 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .289 Walker 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Romine c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .256 Robinson rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .190 Totals 35 7 7 7 6 12

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .218 Sanchez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .242 Abreu 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .269 Palka dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .238 Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Delmonico lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231 Anderson ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .240 Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .292 a-Narvaez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .217 b-LaMarre ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Totals 35 3 9 3 1 12

New York 060 010 000—7 7 0 Chicago 200 010 000—3 9 1

a-singled for Smith in the 9th. b-lined out for Engel in the 9th.

E_Anderson (15). LOB_New York 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Abreu (33), Delmonico (8). HR_Stanton (27), off Giolito; Hicks (19), off Giolito; Anderson (15), off Severino. RBIs_Stanton 4 (73), Hicks (51), Romine (30), Robinson (2), Abreu (67), Palka (45), Anderson (47). SB_Torres (3), Andujar (2). CS_Moncada (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Bird, Romine 3); Chicago 3 (Garcia, Engel, LaMarre). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Chicago 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Stanton, Smith.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, W, 15-5 7 7 3 3 0 8 109 3.11 Green 1 1 0 0 1 3 27 2.70 Holder 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.50 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, L, 7-9 5 6 7 7 3 7 103 6.23 Gomez 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 0 29 4.26 Santiago 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 5 43 5.24

Inherited runners-scored_Santiago 1-0. HBP_Giolito (Gardner). WP_Severino.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:05. A_27,038 (40,615).

