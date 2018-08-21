Yankees SS Didi Gregorius goes on DL with bruised heel

MIAMI (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius went on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, and the injury-plagued playoff contenders are hoping his bruised left heel mends quickly.

The roster move, which was announced before a game at Miami, was retroactive to Monday. Gregorius was hurt in a collision Sunday at first base against Toronto.

“Didi is so important to what we do,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s such an important player to us in the middle of our lineup, in the middle of the field. We’ll certainly miss him. But we feel we have the people capable to step up for him while he’s down, which is hopefully a short amount of time.”

Gregorius was feeling better Tuesday, and the swelling had gone down, Boone said. The shortstop is scheduled to see a doctor again Wednesday, which will give the Yankees a better sense of a timetable for his return, Boone said.

Infielder Luke Voit was recalled from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre. Rookie infielder Gleyber Torres started at shortstop Tuesday.

The Yankees already had sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez on the disabled list.

“We’ve certainly been tested with some of the people we’ve lost,” Boone said. “I also think we’ve responded pretty well.”

Gregorius is batting .270 with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs, and has 48 extra-base hits this season.

