Zardes scores stoppage-time winner, Crew beat Dynamo 1-0

August 11, 2018 9:49 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and the Columbus Crew beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.

Zardes chest-trapped Harrison Afful’s diagonal ball off the first bounce and volleyed it past goalkeeper Joe Willis for his 14th goal of the season.

Zack Steffen had five saves, including a pair diving to his right, for his eighth shutout of the season.

Columbus (11-7-6) has won three in a row. Houston (7-10-6) is winless in its last six matches, including four consecutive losses.

