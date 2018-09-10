10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO COULD TELL HER STORY ABOUT TOP COURT CANDIDATE

Christine Blasey Ford may testify against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, breathing new life into the prospect of a dramatic Senate showdown over Ford’s accusation that he assaulted her when both were in high school.

2. CAROLINAS STRUGGLE WITH HUGE STORM’S AFTERMATH

The trillions of gallons of water dumped by Hurricane Florence continue to slowly meander their way to the sea, leaving billions of dollars of damage in their wake.

3. WHAT HAS THE PRESIDENT’S FORMER LAWYER BEEN SAYING

Michael Cohen says he is providing “critical information” as part special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

4. SEVERAL STATES ARE CASTING EARLY BALLOTS

While Election Day 2018 is technically Nov. 6, Minnesota law allows in-person voting to begin Friday, making it the first battleground state to begin casting actual votes in the broader fight for control of Congress.

5. WHAT BEIJING IS DOING TO SUBDUE MUSLIM MINORITIES

Orphanages are the latest example of how China is systematically distancing young ethnic Uighurs from their families and culture, The Associated Press has found.

6. IT’S NOT GREED, IT’S REEFER MADNESS

Investors are craving marijuana stocks as Canada prepares to legalize pot next month, leading to giant gains for Canada-based companies listed on U.S. exchanges. Some experts are concerned that the ending will be a buzzkill.

7. WHERE CITROENS, KIAS, PEUGEOTS AND RENAULTS ARE RARE

Iran has a huge demand for automobiles but Western manufacturers are pulling out of the country and foreign-produced parts are becoming harder to find as Chinese cars fill the void.

8. GOLDEN STATE SAYS NOT SO FAST WITH STRAWS AND SODAS

A law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown makes California the first state to bar full-service restaurants from automatically giving out single-use plastic straws, and milk or water will be the default drink sold with kids’ meals.

9. NEW SONGS FROM SOUNDGARDEN’S LATE FOUNDER

A Chris Cornell box set with 11 unreleased tracks is being released more than a year after his death.

10. WHICH TEAM BREAKS A 635-DAY WINLESS STREAK

No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield leads the Cleveland Browns to 21-17 victory over the New York Jets for their first win since Dec. 24, 2016.

