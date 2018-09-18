Listen Live Sports

$135M in funding OK’d for Seattle Mariners ballpark

September 18, 2018 11:12 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s King County Council has approved $135 million in public funding for improvements at Safeco Field where the Seattle Mariners play.

The funding package narrowly passed in a 5-4 vote on Monday.

The Mariners initially asked for $180 million in funding to fix wear and tear at the 19-year-old stadium as part of a long-term, 25-year extension with the Public Facilities District that oversees the ballpark.

Funding package opponents argued that the billion-dollar company could pay for its own needs.

The funding package was lowered to $135 million after dozens of housing advocates argued that the funds would be better used on much-needed affordable housing.

The Mariners thanked the public for their support in a statement issued after the vote.

