2018 Postseason Baseball Glance

September 27, 2018 10:57 pm
 
All Times TBA
WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 2: National League (ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 3: New York vs. Oakland (TBS)

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
American League
All Games on TBS
Boston vs. New York-Oakland winner

Friday, Oct. 5: New York-Oakland winner at Boston

Saturday, Oct. 6: New York-Oakland winner at Boston

Monday, Oct. 8: Boston at New York-Oakland winner

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston at New York-Oakland winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: New York-Oakland winner at Boston

Houston or Oakland vs. Cleveland

Friday, Oct. 5: Cleveland at Houston

Saturday, Oct. 6: Cleveland at Houston

Monday, Oct. 8: Houston at Cleveland

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Houston at Cleveland

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: Cleveland at Houston

National League
FS1 and MLB Network
NL Central vs. wild card

Thursday, Oct. 4: wild card at NL Central

Friday, Oct. 5: wild card at NL Central

Sunday, Oct. 7: NL Central at wild card

x-Monday, Oct. 8: NL Central at wild card

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: wild card at NL Central

NL East vs. NL West
Best record vs. wild card

Thursday, Oct. 4: NL East vs. NL West

Friday, Oct. 5: NL East vs. NL West

Sunday, Oct. 7: NL West vs. NL East

x-Monday, Oct. 8: NL West vs. NL East

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: NL East vs. NL West

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
American League
All Games on TBS

Saturday, Oct. 13:

Sunday, Oct. 14:

Tuesday, Oct. 16:

Wednesday, Oct. 17:

x-Thursday, Oct. 18:

x-Saturday, Oct. 20:

x-Sunday, Oct. 21:

National League
Fox and FS1

Friday, Oct. 12:

Saturday, Oct. 13:

Monday, Oct. 15:

Tuesday, Oct. 16:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 17:

x-Friday, Oct. 19:

x-Saturday, Oct. 20:

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
All Games on FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 23:

Wednesday, Oct. 24:

Friday, Oct. 26:

Saturday, Oct. 27:

x-Sunday, Oct. 28:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31:

