2018 Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times TBA WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 2: National League (ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 3: Oakland at New York (TBS)

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS Boston vs. New York-Oakland winner

Friday, Oct. 5: New York-Oakland winner at Boston

Saturday, Oct. 6: New York-Oakland winner at Boston

Monday, Oct. 8: Boston at New York-Oakland winner

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston at New York-Oakland winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: New York-Oakland winner at Boston

Houston or Oakland vs. Cleveland

Friday, Oct. 5: Cleveland at Houston

Saturday, Oct. 6: Cleveland at Houston

Monday, Oct. 8: Houston at Cleveland

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Houston at Cleveland

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: Cleveland at Houston

National League FS1 and MLB Network Chicago or Milwaukee vs. wild card

Thursday, Oct. 4: wild card at Chicago or Milwaukee

Friday, Oct. 5: wild card at Chicago or Milwaukee

Sunday, Oct. 7: Chicago or Milwaukee at wild card

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Chicago or Milwaukee at wild card

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: wild card at Chicago or Milwaukee

Atlanta vs. Colorado or Los Angeles

Thursday, Oct. 4: Atlanta vs. Colorado or Los Angeles

Friday, Oct. 5: Atlanta vs. Colorado or Los Angeles

Sunday, Oct. 7: Colorado or Los Angeles vs. Atlanta

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Colorado or Los Angeles vs. Atlanta

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Atlanta vs. Colorado or Los Angeles

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7, x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS

Saturday, Oct. 13:

Sunday, Oct. 14:

Tuesday, Oct. 16:

Wednesday, Oct. 17:

x-Thursday, Oct. 18:

x-Saturday, Oct. 20:

x-Sunday, Oct. 21:

National League Fox and FS1

Friday, Oct. 12:

Saturday, Oct. 13:

Monday, Oct. 15:

Tuesday, Oct. 16:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 17:

x-Friday, Oct. 19:

x-Saturday, Oct. 20:

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7, x-if necessary) All Games on FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 23:

Wednesday, Oct. 24:

Friday, Oct. 26:

Saturday, Oct. 27:

x-Sunday, Oct. 28:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31:

