4 dead, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a series of weekend shootings has left four people dead and two injured.

The Baltimore Sun reports the fatal shootings were reported between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The victims in those incidents were men between the ages of 24 and 44.

The nonfatal shootings took place Saturday evening. Officers found one man wounded, and another checked himself into a hospital with a gunshot to his shoulder.

Police are investigating the incidents.

