4 unseeded players reach Tashkent Open semifinals

September 27, 2018 11:06 am
 
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — The Tashkent Open semifinals will feature four unseeded players.

Mona Barthel knocked out the final seeded player in the draw, No. 2 Vera Lapko, 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday. The German will next face Margarita Gasparyan, who beat Fanny Stollar 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Also, Kateryna Kozlova defeated sixth-seeded Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-2, while qualifier Anastasia Potapova beat Dalila Jakupovic 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

