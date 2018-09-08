Listen Live Sports

49ers place Dekoda Watson in IR with hamstring injury

September 8, 2018 2:53 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have placed linebacker Dekoda Watson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The 49ers made the move on Saturday, a day after Watson got hurt in practice. Watson will miss at least eight weeks before he can be activated.

Watson played 14 games last season and had three tackles on defense and six special teams tackles. He is one of the few natural edge rushers on the team, leaving a hole when the season starts Sunday at Minnesota.

San Francisco didn’t immediately fill Watson’s roster spot.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

