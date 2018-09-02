Listen Live Sports

49ers sign LB Pita Taumoepenu to practice squad

September 2, 2018 6:23 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Pita Taumoepenu to the practice squad a day after releasing the 2016 sixth-round pick.

The 49ers announced the signing of nine players to the 10-man practice squad Sunday.

The other players are: wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., tight end Ross Dwelley, defensive backs Emmanuel Moseley and Tyvis Powell, quarterback Nick Mullens, offensive lineman Najee Toran and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

