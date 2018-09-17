A look at some notable US game-fixing scandals

Notable game-fixing scandals in the United States:

2013: Auburn basketball player Varez Ward is charged with trying to fix Auburn’s Jan. 25, 2012 game against Arkansas. Ward is later accepted into a pretrial diversion program.

2012: Former San Diego basketball player Brandon Johnson and former assistant coach T.J. Brown plead guilty in a scheme to fix a 2010 game against Loyola Marymount.

2008: Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy pleads guilty to wire fraud and transmitting betting information for taking thousands of dollars from a gambler for inside tips on games, including games he worked.

Advertisement

2004-2006: Gamblers target Toledo basketball and football players to fix games; seven former players and two gamblers eventually plead guilty.

1998: Northwestern basketball players Dion Lee and Dewey Williams admit they tried to fix games in 1995. Former NU football player Brian Ballarini admits running betting operations at Northwestern and Colorado.

1997: Former Arizona State basketball players Stevin Smith and Isaac Burton Jr. plead guilty to conspiracy to commit sports bribery for fixing four Sun Devils games in the 1993-94 season.

1996: Thirteen Boston College football players are suspended for betting on college and pro football and baseball. Two players bet against their own team in a loss to Syracuse.

1985: Tulane suspends its basketball program in the wake of point-shaving and other allegations. The school resumes basketball for the 1989-90 season.

1981: Former Boston College basketball player Rick Kuhn and four others, including New York mobster Jimmy Burke, are convicted of conspiring to fix basketball games in the 1978-79 season.

1960-61: More than three dozen players from more than 20 colleges including St. John’s, New York University, North Carolina State and Connecticut are implicated in a widespread point-shaving scheme.

1950-52: Several college basketball teams are caught up in point-fixing schemes, including 1950 NCAA and NIT champion City College of New York. Dozens of players are implicated and the scandal forces Kentucky to suspend its 1952-53 season.

1921: Shoeless Joe Jackson and seven other members of the 1919 Chicago White Sox are given lifetime suspensions by MLB Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis for conspiring to fix the World Series in the Black Sox scandal.

___

More AP sports: http://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and http://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.