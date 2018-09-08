Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Aaron Hernandez’s former home for sale of $1.6M

September 8, 2018 6:30 pm
 
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts home that once belonged to former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is back on the market for $1.6 million.

An open house for the 8,100-square-foot home in North Attleborough is scheduled for Sunday.

Current owner Arif Khan bought it from Hernandez’s estate for $1 million and made about $100,000 in renovations. Hernandez bought the home in 2012 for $1.3 million.

Khan tells WFXT-TV he hopes people will be more comfortable buying the home from him rather than directly from Hernandez’s estate.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has a movie theater, sauna, gourmet kitchen and saltwater pool.

Hernandez was acquitted of a 2012 double killing in Boston just days before his prison suicide in April 2017. His death erased his 2015 conviction in Odin Lloyd’s killing in 2013.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

