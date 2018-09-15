Listen Live Sports

Abilene Christian rolls past Houston Baptist behind Anthony

September 15, 2018 10:47 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Luke Anthony threw three touchdown passes and Abilene Christian pulled away after halftime to beat Houston Baptist 38-13 on Saturday.

Bailey Zappe threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to David Racine on the second play from scrimmage and Houston Baptist owned its only lead of the game at 6-0. Anthony responded to help lead the Wildcats on a seven-play, 72-yard drive that ended with his 5-yard TD pass to Billy McCrary. McCrary later ran it in from 5 yards out with 8:53 before halftime and a 14-6 lead.

Abilene Christian (2-1, 1-0 Southland Conference) took control in the third when Anthony threw a 67-yard score to Chase Cokley, and a 14-yard score to Kalin Sadler, that was sandwiched between a field goal for a 31-6 lead.

The Wildcats collected 594 yards of offense and converted 11-of-18 third down opportunities. Abilene Christian held the ball for more than 36 minutes and ran for 335 yards on 46 carries; 7.3 yards per rush.

Zappe threw for 237 yards for Houston Baptist (1-2, 0-2)

