The Associated Press
 
AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

September 17, 2018 1:47 pm
 
Sept. 17
Record Pts Pvs
1. Texas A&M-Commerce (22) 3-0 804 1
2. Minnesota State (6) 3-0 789 2
3. Indiana (Pa.) (4) 3-0 745 3
4. Northwest Missouri State 3-0 702 4
5. Grand Valley State. (Mich.) 3-0 695 5
6. Ferris State (Mich.) (1) 3-0 674 6
7. Midwestern State (Texas) 3-0 645 7
8. West Georgia 3-0 560 10
9. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 3-0 499 14
10. West Florida 2-1 436 13
11. Minnesota-Duluth 3-0 431 16
12. Central Washington 2-1 361 15
13. West Chester (Pa.) 3-0 360 18
14. Colorado Mesa 3-0 352 19
15. Pittsburg State (Kan.) 3-0 300 23
16. Valdosta State (Ga.) 3-0 295 NR
17. Colorado School of Mines 3-0 247 NR
18. Fort Hays State (Kan.) 2-1 245 17
19. Harding (Ark.) 2-1 197 21
19. Central Missouri 2-1 197 20
21. Southern Arkansas 3-0 180 25
22. Colorado State-Pueblo 2-1 154 9
23. West Alabama 2-1 142 8
24. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 3-0 132 NR
25. Indianapolis 1-1 106 22

Others Receiving Votes: Winona State (Minn.) 104, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 86, Florida Tech 71, Notre Dame (Ohio) 47, Ohio Dominican 40, Tarleton State (Texas) 37, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 25, Kutztown (Pa.) 20, Edinboro (Pa.) 16, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 11, Ashland (Ohio) 10, Findlay (Ohio) 6, Hillsdale (Mich.) 3, Bowie State (Md.) 1.

