AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Sept. 17 Record Pts Pvs 1. Texas A&M-Commerce (22) 3-0 804 1 2. Minnesota State (6) 3-0 789 2 3. Indiana (Pa.) (4) 3-0 745 3 4. Northwest Missouri State 3-0 702 4 5. Grand Valley State. (Mich.) 3-0 695 5 6. Ferris State (Mich.) (1) 3-0 674 6 7. Midwestern State (Texas) 3-0 645 7 8. West Georgia 3-0 560 10 9. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 3-0 499 14 10. West Florida 2-1 436 13 11. Minnesota-Duluth 3-0 431 16 12. Central Washington 2-1 361 15 13. West Chester (Pa.) 3-0 360 18 14. Colorado Mesa 3-0 352 19 15. Pittsburg State (Kan.) 3-0 300 23 16. Valdosta State (Ga.) 3-0 295 NR 17. Colorado School of Mines 3-0 247 NR 18. Fort Hays State (Kan.) 2-1 245 17 19. Harding (Ark.) 2-1 197 21 19. Central Missouri 2-1 197 20 21. Southern Arkansas 3-0 180 25 22. Colorado State-Pueblo 2-1 154 9 23. West Alabama 2-1 142 8 24. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 3-0 132 NR 25. Indianapolis 1-1 106 22

Others Receiving Votes: Winona State (Minn.) 104, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 86, Florida Tech 71, Notre Dame (Ohio) 47, Ohio Dominican 40, Tarleton State (Texas) 37, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 25, Kutztown (Pa.) 20, Edinboro (Pa.) 16, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 11, Ashland (Ohio) 10, Findlay (Ohio) 6, Hillsdale (Mich.) 3, Bowie State (Md.) 1.

